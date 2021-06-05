Tennis Star Sofia Kenin Rocks Black Leather Shorts, “Make Them Stop and Stare”

Sofia “Sonya” Kenin is the 22-year-old professional tennis player who has advanced to the third round of the 2021 French Open. She most recently won the 2020 Australian Open, making her the youngest American to win a Grand Slam women’s singles title since Serena Williams (her childhood tennis idol) in 2002, and was named the 2020 WTA Player of the Year.

When not on a hard or clay court, Sofia is striking a pose. When she modeled a pair of black leather shorts with a studded belt and matching high heel black leather boots, she captioned it: “Make them stop and stare.” We did! Sofia also looks great in a bikini — see below!

Sofia faces fellow American Jessica Pegula in the third round, which broadcasts live on Saturday, June 5 around 7 am ET.