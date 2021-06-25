Tamar Braxton Stuns In Strapless Bustier Dress, “A New Glow”

Tamar Braxton is known as a singer, TV talk show host (The Real), and reality TV star Tamar Braxton (Braxton Family Values, Celebrity Big Brother). Almost one year after being hospitalized in July 2020, the 44-year-old entertainer is looking healthy. When she posted the gorgeous photo below, in that oversized flounce bustier dress by Saint Laurent, her fans and famous friends went wild with praise.

Social media influencer Tanisha Thomas replied: “Stunning and there’s a new glow to you.”

And fellow reality TV star Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best replied: “That’s my girl, and SHE’S BACK.” A fan replied to his comment: “Back and better.”

Tamar captioned the photo above: “sending love + light.”