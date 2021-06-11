Susan Sarandon’s 5’10” Daughter Stuns In Hot Pink Bikini, Tries Dry Brushing

Hollywood movie star Susan Sarandon (Dead Man Walking, Thelma & Louise) is mother to three adult children including 36-year-old Eva Amurri. Eva, whose father is Sarandon’s first husband Italian filmmaker Franco Amurri, was in the movie business too (The Banger Sisters) but she has since pivoted careers as is now a lifestyle blogger.

Eva Amurri, who recently divorced from former MLS soccer player Kyle Martino, the father of her three children, writes about motherhood on her blog Happily Eva After.

Part of the job is to promote products, as seen in the video above. Eva rocks a hot pink bikini while “dry brushing” her skin in her bathroom. She “swears” by the technique for keeping her skin supple and “with an awesome glow!”