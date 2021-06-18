‘Supergirl’ Laura Vandervoort Stuns In Sheer Button Down Shirt, “Wrinkled and Sleepy”

Canadian-born actress Laura Vandervoort is known for her TV roles on Smallville (Kara aka Supergirl), Bitten (Elena Michaels), and V (Lisa), among others. When not on a TV or movie set, she spends time at home where she frequently poses seductively in a sheer camisole slip dress, as seen below.

When Laura shared the photo below, she captioned it: “Nothing on but my wrinkled go to @stitchandfeather button up” and added “Wrinkled & sleepy.”

Let’s face it: she looks great in everything and nothing!

Get ready to see more of Laura: she’s currently filming a thriller titled Black Bags.