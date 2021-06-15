Suki Waterhouse Stuns In Tiny Leopard Bikini With ‘Happy Not Perfect’ Friend

Supermodel Suki Waterhouse took a “very English” weekend holiday at the five-star luxury hotel Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa in the town of New Milton. Suki shared the photos below. Swipe to the see the tiny leopard bikini video. It was presumably taken by her holiday companion, friend Poppy Jamie, author of the self-help book Happy Not Perfect: Upgrade Your Mind, Challenge Your Thoughts, and Free Yourself From Anxiety.

Suki wrote in a blurb for the book about Poppy: “She’s on speed dial when I need some words of wisdom mid-crisis!”

Get ready to see more of Suki: the 29-year-old English model/actress is filming the upcoming movie Persuasion (based on the Jane Austin movie) with Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) and Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant (Gosford Park, Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians).