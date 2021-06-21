St. Vincent Lifts Tiny Shirt Dress To Reveal ‘Daddy’ Underwear, “Hungover… Happy As Hell”

Alternative musician/signer St. Vincent (born Annie Clark) recently released her seventh studio album, Daddy’s Home. The former Berklee College of Music student turned Grammy Award winner is known for her mezzo-soprano voice and “polysemous lyrics.”

St. Vincent is promoting the new album and tour dates with stunning photos including the one above. Standing at a construction site, she lifts the hem of her sheer barely buttoned shirt/dress to reveal the word Daddy embroidered on the front of her underwear. One fan asked for “Underwear merch pls!”

The title Daddy’s Home is seen as a reference to her former stockbroker father’s recent release from prison. In 2010, Richard Clark was convicted of conspiracy, money laundering and several counts of wire fraud and securities fraud and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was released in 2019.

St. Vincent recently got to play the opening of the Hotel St. Vincent in New Orleans. With the photo above, the singer reported: “I’m hungover but happy as hell.”