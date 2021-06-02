Sophia Bush Rocks Crop Top Summer Suit Like a Boss, “Chillingly Beautiful”

Hollywood actresses Ilana Glazer and Sophia Bush play pregnant friends in the new thriller False Positive with Pierce Brosnan who plays their sinister OB/GYN doctor. The movies is being described as a “modern twist on Rosemary’s Baby.”

To promote the creepy film, Sophia Bush wore a stunning gingham crop top suit by Scanlan Theodore. Many of her fans replied with fire emojis; her co-star Ilana Glazer replied: “Chillingly beautiful.” Indeed. Another wrote: “BOSS Mode much?!”

When Sophia posted the photos above, she thanked “the dream team for helping me figure it out so I could gas up our twisted flick.”