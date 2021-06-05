Sloane Stephens Stuns In Gorgeous Bikini Pics, Tennis Stars Madison Keys, Jennifer Brady React

American professional tennis player Sloane Stephens has advanced to the third round at the 2021 French Open. A few days before that, she dropped the hot bikini pic below. Many of her fellow female tennis friends reacted including Asia Mohammed who replied: “Sheeeeeeeeshhhhhh.” Jennifer Brady wrote “Go off!” with fire emojis; and Madison Keys who wrote: “Ummm ok” also with more fire emojis.

Sloane also looks amazing in swimsuit label Solid & Striped‘s cut-out one-piece swimsuit in “candy red” below!

Sloane looks great in all the colors!

P.S. In the third round of the French Open, Sloane faces No. 18 Karolína Muchová on Saturday, June 5 at 5 am ET.