Selena Gomez Gets Oiled Up For Swimsuits With Gorgeous Bikini Models

Selena Gomez is teasing her millions of fans on Instagram with the gorgeous, close-up photo below. Wearing a colorful robe over oiled skin, and near a swimming pool, the superstar entertainer says “something exciting is happening on Saturday” and tags the swimsuit company LaMariette. Yes, she’s launching a swimsuit line with LaMariette on July 3 at 9 am.

Below is a photo of the gorgeous co-founders of LaMariette, Theresa Marie Mingus and Morgan Brutocao, who know how to model a bikini. See below.

Looks like they’ve known each other for a while!