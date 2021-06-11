Sarah Hyland Stuns In Long “Horse Girl” Curly Hair, Kaley Cuoco Reacts

Actress Sarah Hyland is best known for her role as Haley Dunphy in the super popular sitcom Modern Family. It’s been year since she’s worked on a project, but it looks like her next one involves horses and it’s going to be “EPIC,” says Sarah. Epic is actually the title of the upcoming ABC fairy tale series she is filming in Ireland. She stars as Princess Ross.

Her fans are going wild over Sarah’s long curls!

When Sarah posted the photo above, she captioned it: “Ok. I’ll say it…. I’m officially a Horse Girl.” Fellow TV star, and competitive equestrian Kaley Cuoco (Penny on The Big Bang Theory) replied: “Finally.”

Sarah gave hair props to stylist Nikki Lee, who is responsible for Sarah’s “Ginger witch” red locks above and below.