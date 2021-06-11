Robyn Lively “Feeling Cute” In Lace-Up Polka Dot Swimsuit, “Don’t Delete!”

Actress Robyn Lively (big sister of Blake Lively) is known for her roles in movies including The Karate Kid III (Jessica), Teen Witch (Louise), Wildcats (Alice), and Ouija (Mrs. Galardi), and on TV shows including Twin Peaks (Lana), Chicago Hope (Maggie), and Doogie Howser, MD (Michele Faber), among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, Robyn enjoys the sun and most recently in an adorable red and white polka dot swimsuit by Adore Me. When she posted the photos above, she captioned them: “feeling cute might delete later.” As one fan replied: “Looking cute don’t delete!”

Get ready to see more of Robyn: she’s starring in the drama Periphery with Rebecca De Mornay and Stacy Keach, and in the sports drama One Heart based on the true story of a small town football team made up of juvenile offenders.