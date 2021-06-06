Rob Lowe’s Son Matthew Dating Gorgeous Fitness and Jewelry Model

Rob Lowe’s Son Matthew Models Mom’s Jewelry with Gorgeous Girlfriend

On this season of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Rob Lowe and his family which includes his wife of 30 years Sheryl Berkoff Lowe and their two adult sons — Matthew, 27, and Johnny, 25.

Both Lowe boys are dating models, and yes, they both know how to strike a pose in a bikini. Johnny is dating 20-year-old Olivia Rodriguez; Matthew is dating 25-year-old Tara Elle Coleman, who often works as a fitness model — see photos above and below.

Sometimes Matthew and Tara model Sheryl’s jewelry, together! See above.

Tara also knows how to strike a pose in a bikini!

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.