Rita Ora Stuns In Sexy Bra Waiting Outside Lingerie Store, “That Fit Is Gorgeous!”

When not acting, on stage or in the studio, British singer Rita Ora like to shop like the rest of us. Although she tends to wear more provocative ensembles than most when shopping. When she shared the gorgeous lacy bra with creamy satin suit photos below, taken in front of a lingerie shop, she captioned the series: “Just trying to figure out how to get in.”

Rita’s fans are going wild for the look. More than one wrote: “that fit” and “fit is gorgeous.” She also looks amazing in crop tops and bikinis, as seen below.

You can see Rita on the big screen in the movie Twist with Lena Headey, or in the movie Wonderwell with the late great Carrie Fisher, which is slated for a 2021 release.