Remy Ma Stuns In Tight Short Bodysuit, “Looking Like Trina”

Rapper Remy Ma is stunning her millions of fans with the photos below. The 41-year-old singer and reality TV star and mother is rocking a tight short bodysuit with super-long braids and denim thigh-high boots. Several of famous friends including Busta Rhymes and Love & Hip Hop: New York star Yandy Smith are dropping fire and queen crown emojis in the comments section.

And many are in agreement that Remy is “looking like Trina.” More than one wrote: “thought this was Trina at first.” Rapper Trina (see below) joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop Miami in 2018.