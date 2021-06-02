Pierce Brosnan, 68, Flaunts Amazing Abs, Blows Out Candles with Danny DeVito

Handsome Hollywood movie star Pierce Brosnan (former James Bond) turned 68 years old. As seen in the birthday candle blowing photo below, fellow movie star Danny DeVito was right by his side. Pierce points out DeVito’s “handsome cranium.” Several of Pierce’s famous friends including Goldie Hawn and Rita Wilson replied with happy birthday wishes.

Get ready to see more of Pierce: he’s playing a sinister OB/GYN in the upcoming horror film False Positive which is being compared to the cult classic film Rosemary’s Baby. Ilana Glazer and Sophia Bush play his pregnant clients. See trailer below.

When not on a movie set or hanging with DeVito, Pierce enjoys the good life in Hawaii, as seen in the stunning swimsuit photo below. Look at those abs!

P.S. DeVito will appear next on the big screen in the WWII boxing biopic movie The Survivor.