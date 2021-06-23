Paul Walker’s Daughter Stuns In Black Cut-Out Dress with White Bow Tie

The cast of the Fast & Furious movie franchise (Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, et al) walked the red carpet at the F9 premiere in Los Angeles with Meadow Walker, daughter of their late co-star Paul Walker. As seen below, the 22-year-old model wore a stunning Saint Laurent black cut-out dress with a white bow tie over her navel.

Jordana Brewster replied to the post: “Number 1 stunner.” And Ludacris left a series of fire emojis.

Meadow tagged YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello for the dress, and Tiffany & Co. for those diamond drop earrings.