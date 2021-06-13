Patrick Warburton’s Gorgeous Wife of 30 Years Missing on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes two teams playing for charity. One is led by Wendi McClendon-Covey (The Goldbergs) — the other by Patrick Warburton (The Tick, Seinfeld). Fun fact: Wendi had a recurring role as Liz on Patrick’s hit sitcom Rules of Engagement.

l-r: Gabriel, Shane, Lexie, Talon, and Patrick Warburton on Celebrity Family Feud

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

In real life, Patrick is married to his gorgeous wife of 30 years, Cathy (ne Jennings) Warburton (see cute photos below). Together they often raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Alas, Cathy is not playing on Celebrity Family Feud but their four adults children are: sons Gabriel, Shane, Talon and daughter Lexie. See photo above.

Patrick and Cathy were college sweethearts at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California,

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.