Paris Jackson Sings Sweet Song with Jermaine Jackson’s Son Donte

Paris Jackson is the 23-year-old daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson. The actress/model/singer has several cousins including the children of her uncle Jermaine Jackson. For Donte‘s birthday, she shared the sweet video below of the two cousins singing outside.

That song, btw, is “Anyone Else But You” by The Moldy Peaches (made famous from the movie Juno).

Get ready to see more of Paris: she’s in the upcoming movie The Space Between with Kelsey Grammer, and the movie Habit with Bella Thorne and Gavin Rossdale, among others. Paris is also slated to star in the upcoming season of American Horror Story.