Ricky Martin ‘Que Rico Fuera’ Singer Paloma Mami Stuns In Cut-Out Bikini, “I’m Juicer Than a Gusher”

Ricky Martin just released his new single “Que Rico Fuera” (translated “How Sexy It Would Be”) featuring Paloma Mami. The 21-year-old singer, who was born in Manhattan, New York and raised in Santiago, Chile, released her debut album Sueños de Dalí (translated “Dreams of Dali”) in March 2021.

Even when not on stage or in the studio, Paloma Mami is often in front of a camera and sometimes in a bikini or crop top set as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

She captioned the mesh peek-a-boo bikini photos below: “Me dijo ke estoy más jugosa que un gusher” — loosely translated: “he told me I’m juicer than a gusher.”