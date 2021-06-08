‘Outer Banks’ Star Madelyn Cline Wows In Tiny Bikinis, “Can’t Get Enough”

Actress Madelyn Cline is known for her roles on the Netflix series Outer Banks (Sarah Cameron), Vice Principals (Taylor Watts), Stranger Things (Tina), and the 2018 Joel Edgerton movie Boy Erased with Nicole Kidman (Chloe), among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, the gorgeous and talented 23-year-old is promoting her new swimwear collection with ARO. The label describes itself as “effortlessly chic, sustainably sexy.”

Get ready to see more of Maddie: her new project, the film Once Upon a Time in Staten Island with Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale is scheduled for a 2021 release. And, she’ll appear in Knives Out 2 with Daniel Craig.

