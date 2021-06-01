‘Nobody’ Sexy Star Humberly González Stuns In Corset Crop Top, “Sink Into Me”

Actress Humberly González is known for her roles on Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia (Sophie), CW’s In the Dark (Vanessa), hulu’s Utopia Falls (Brooklyn 2), and Nurses (Dr. Ivy Turcotte), among others. She’s currently promoting her latest film, Nobody with Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul). She plays one of the masked “bad guys.”

When not on a TV or movie set, Humberly (the h is silent) enjoys the great outdoors as seen in the stunning beach photos above. When her fans saw her in the white ruffled corset crop top and matching mini skirt, many replied: “stunning.” And many asked if she wrote the poem — which includes the link “sink into me” — she used as a caption: she did!