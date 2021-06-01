Nicolas Cage’s Smoking Hot ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ Co-Star Flaunts Tiny String Bikini Pics

Dominican-born actress Emily Tosta is known for her roles on the TV series Mayans M.C. (Leticia Cruz), and Party of Five (Lucia Acosta). In the new action/comedy/horror film Willy’s Wonderland, she plays Liv, a teenager who fights off demonic animatronics in an amusement park with the janitor (Nicolas Cage). Watch the trailer below.

When not on a movie set, the 23-year-old actress enjoys her time off and sometimes in a tiny string bikini as seen in the stunning photos below.

P.S. Mayans M.C. has been renewed for a fourth season!