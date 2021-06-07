NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch’s Hot Young Wife Wows In Mesh Bikini, “Caught Me”

On Season 20 episode of Hell’s Kitchen, “Young Guns: Temping the Meat,” celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay welcomes boxing legend Mike Tyson and NASCAR driver Kurt Busch to the reality cooking competition. Both teams are put to the test as they take on their first dinner service, to preparing dinner for the two famous guests.

When not racing or on TV, Kurt Busch, 42, spends time with his gorgeous wife Ashley Busch, 29, founder of the swimwear collection Monarch Reign and star of the reality TV show Racing Wives. When she modeled the mesh floral bikini above, more than one fan wrote “gorgeous” and “sexy.”

Ashley cleverly captioned the mesh swimsuit pic above: “Caught me in the nude (one piece).”

Hell’s Kitchen airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX.