NASCAR Driver Austin Dillon’s Gorgeous Wife Wows In Hot Pink Bikini, “Wildin'”

Austin Dillon is the 31-year-old race car driver who was named NASCAR Rookie of the Year in 2012. He drives the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet: Childress was his grandfather. Before winning the Daytona 500 in 2018, he married former NFL cheerleader Whitney Ward (Tennessee Titans) in December 2017. More recently, Austin won the 2021 Bluegreen Vacations Duel, and he and Whitney became parents to a son they call Ace.

Ten months after having a baby, Whitney shared the incredible hot pink bikini pics above with her best friend and former Racing Wives reality TV show co-star Mariel Swan. Whitney captioned the photos above: “Wildin.”

Mariel is married to Dillon’s best friend and crew member Paul Swan. Mariel and Paul are Ace’s godparents!