Mick Jagger’s Hot Daughter Stuns In Red Lips, Keith Richards’ Daughter Reacts

Rock and Roll icon and Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger is the father of eight children including 29-year-old model/designer Georgia May Jagger. The mother of the 5’7″ blonde with green eyes is former supermodel Jerry Hall, who is now married to billionaire media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, who just turned 90.

When Georgia posted the stunning red lipped photo below, her fans and famous friends went wild including Theodora Richards (daughter of Keith Richards and model Patti Hansen) who left a long string of red heart and fire emojis.

When Keith's wife Patti saw the photo above, she replied: "Hi beauty!"

Below is a photo of Mick surrounded by his adult daughters: l-r: Karis Jagger, Jade Jagger, Mick Jagger, Georgia May Jagger, and Lizzy Jagger.