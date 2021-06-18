Mick Jagger’s Daughter Stuns In “Flirty” 1970s Jeans, See “A Bit of Drama”

Professional model Georgia May Jagger is the daughter of rock and roll legend Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones. The 29-year-old blonde is following in the footsteps of her mother, supermodel Jerry Hall (who is now married to billionaire Rupert Murdoch).

Georgia recently announced that she’s the face of Wrangler’s Heritage Fits in Europe. Georgia is modeling a “flirty” pair of high-waisted jeans with a “‘70s-inspired flare-leg opening.” Wrangler describes the kind of woman who wears them as: “She loves a bit of drama and always has a good story to tell.”

Wrangler says their “Women’s Heritage Collection” is inspired by “the legendary looks that won over the West, our Heritage fits are made to turn heads.”