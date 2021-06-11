Melanie Griffith’s Daughter Stella Banderas Stuns In Bikinis, “Looks Like Mom”

Hollywood movie star Melanie Griffith is the mother of three children including actress Dakota Johnson, 31, (with ex-husband Don Johnson) and Stella del Carmen Banderas, 24, (with ex-husband Antonio Banderas).

More than one fan told Melanie that Stella is a “mini you”, and fans told Stella, “Your mom’s genes are strong. You all look just like her.”

When not working on her new perfume company, Lightbound, or modeling with her mom for BVLGARI jewelry (see photo above), Stella Banderas she enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos below.

Stella’s father, Antonio Banderas, is currently starring in the new action/comedy The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard with Ryan Reynolds, Selma Hayek, and Samuel L. Jackson — in theaters June 16.