Mel Gibson’s Hot Young Girlfriend Spars In Mark Wahlberg’s Boxing Ring

Hollywood movie star Mel Gibson, 65, is dating 30-year-old American screenwriter Rosalind Ross. Rosalind, the mother of Mel’s 2-year-old son Lars, is making her directorial debut with the faith-based film Stu, starring Mark Wahlberg. Based loosely on a real life story, Wahlberg plays a boxer who becomes a priest. Rosaline wrote the script, too.

In the video below is Rosalind sparring in the ring at LA’s famous Churchill Boxing Club. Located in Santa Monica, the boutique boxing gym launched in 2013 by TV and movie director Peter Berg, Garry Shandling, and Scott Burns. In 2018, it was rebranded under Churchill Management, a professional boxing management platform founded by Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg.

When Australian actress Nicky Whelan saw the sparring video, she replied with three okay hand sign emojis. Rosalind wrote an episode for Nicky’s TV series Matador in 2014.