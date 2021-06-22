Meagan Good Stuns In Tight Crop Top, Stiletto Thigh-High Boots and Garter Belt, “Shazam!”

Actress Meagan Good is known for her role roles in movies including Think Like a Man, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, and Saw V, among others. And this year, she’s reprising her role as Super Hero Darla for the Shazam! sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is scheduled for a 2023 release. See teaser cast photo below.

Even when not on a movie set, Meagan is often in front of a camera and striking a pose as seen in the stunning photo above, where she’s rocking a tight knotted crop top with Balmain thigh-high boots held-up with a strappy garter belt.

Meagan’s fans love the look: more than one commented that she’s giving “tomb raider vibes.”

Meagan looks great in any and all knotted crop tops!