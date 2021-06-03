Meagan Good Flaunts Curves In Plunging Dress and Choker, “Sensual and Beautiful”

Actress Meagan Good is know for her roles on TV shows including Prodigal Son (Colette), Star (Natalie Knight), Minority Report (Lara), and in films including Shazam! (Super Hero Darla), and in the Think Like a Man movies (Mya), among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, Meagan is often in front of the camera and stunning her 6 million followers on Instagram. When she posed for breast cancer awareness (above), Meagan dazzled in a plunging neckline dress with thigh-high slit, and a thick gold linked choker necklace.

As one fan wrote to Meagan: “always the most spectacular and dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful.” Indeed. She also looks great in the leopard-print choker above.

As seen on the cover of Hello Beautiful, Meagan is quoted as saying: “To be a black powerful woman is to be unapologetic.”

Get ready to see more of Meagan: she’s filming the new comedy film Day Shift with Jamie Foxx.