Matthew Modine’s Gorgeous Daughter Stuns In Sexy Crop Top, “Best Shape of My Life”

Hollywood movie star Matthew Modine is known for his roles in films including Full Metal Jacket (Marine Private Joker), Birdy (Birdy), Vision Quest (Louden), Married to the Mob (Mike), Pacific Heights (Drake), and Robert Altman’s Short Cuts (Dr. Ralph Wyman), among many others.

The 62-year-old actor is married to Caridad Rivera (since 1980!) and father of two children including actress Ruby Modine (Sierra on Shameless). When Ruby shared the stunning photo above, one fan commented: “You look like you’re really in shape,” to which she replied: “best shape I’ve been in my life, so far.”

The pink-haired corset top photos are from the set of Ruby’s upcoming “psychedelic, heartfelt” short film The List which will be released in August 2021.

Get ready to see more of Ruby: she has a role in the upcoming action/thriller The Survivalist with John Malkovich.