‘Matrix 4’ Martial Artist Star Wows In Bikini Pics, “Most Gorgeous”

Actress and trained jiu-jitsu martial artist Ellen Hollman is known for her physical TV roles Spartacus (Saxa) and Into the Badlands, and in films including Army of One, among others. Lately, she has been spending more time at work with her husband, Hollywood stuntman Stephen Dunlevy (Mad Max: Fury Road, Ant-Man and the Wasp’, Mulan), who is also working on the upcoming The Matrix 4. Ellen’s role — like most of the plot of Matrix 4 — is being kept under wraps.

What we do know is that Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett-Smith are back in action and that the release date has been moved up to December 22, 2021. And that Ellen looks amazing in a bikini, as seen in the stunning photos above and below. Fellow actress Erinn Hayes replied: “the most gorgeous.”

Watch Ellen at work on a recent NCIS: New Orleans episode below.