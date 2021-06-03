Mary J. Blige Drops Jaws In Gold Superhero Swimsuit, Diddy Reacts

When not on stage or in the studio, superstar singer Mary J. Blige is promoting her new wine label, Sun Goddess. Her stylist, hair and makeup team knew what to do. Check out Mary kneeling in the ocean below. Wearing a metallic gold corset swimsuit, she appears like a sea goddess.

Famous friends and fellow rappers including Diddy and Busta Rhymes sent their congratulations with fire and queen crown emojis. The photos are absolutely jaw-dropping! She looks like a superhero from the future!

Get ready to see more of Mary: she’s starring in the upcoming biopic Respect. She plays Dinah Washington — Jennifer Hudson plays Miss Aretha Franklin. Hitting theaters on August 13, 2021.