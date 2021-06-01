Mark Walberg’s Wife Shocks In Sexy Black Lace Top, “Thought You Tattooed Your Chest!”

When former model Rhea Wahlberg, wife of Hollywood movie star Mark Walberg, shared the cute couple photo below, many of her fans wanted to know where she got that sexy black lace plunging neckline top.

More than one fan admitted to thinking, at first glance, that Rhea got her chest tattooed! One wrote: “The thought you tattooed your whole chest haha 😂💕 love the top tho!!!” Another chimed in: “haha i thought that too …i was shocked for a moment lol.” Obviously, she didn’t!

Mark Wahlberg will appear next on the big screen in the sci-fi thriller Infinite, in which he plays a man discovers that his hallucinations are actually visions from past lives. Infinite will be in theaters June 10, 2021.