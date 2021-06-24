Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Infinite’ Beautiful Tattoo Woman Stuns In Tiny Bikinis

Hollywood movie star Mark Wahlberg produces and stars in the new sci-fi thriller Infinite. He plays Evan McCauley, a man who discovers that his hallucinations are actually visions from his past lives. During his action-packed terrifying journey, he encounters a number of memorable characters including one described on imdb as the “beautiful tattoo woman.” See photos below.

That beautiful woman with the (fake) tattoos is portrayed by Israeli-born model/actress Lili Rich, who also looks amazing in a bikini as seen in the stunning photos below.

Get ready to see a lot more of Lili: she plays Eva in the upcoming movie Jolt starring Kate Beckinsale and Stanley Tucci (which will be released on July 22), and landed a role in the film The Protégé with Samuel L. Jackson, Anna Q, and Michael Keaton.

See trailer above for Infinite.