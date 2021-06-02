Mark Wahlberg ‘Unchartered’ Co-Star Flaunts Tiny String Bikini Pics, “I’m Sexy”

Hollywood movie star Mark Wahlberg is producing and starring in the upcoming film Unchartered based on the Naughty Dog video game. He plays Victor “Sully” Sullivan; Tom Holland plays Drake, and Sophia Ali plays fellow treasure hunter Chloe Frazer.

When not on a TV or movie set, 25-year-old Sophia — who is best known for her role as Dr. Dahlia Qadri on Grey’s Anatomy — enjoys the great outdoors and often in a tiny string bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. Be sure to swipe!

When Sophia shared the cheeky bedroom photos below, she wrote about sex and how it drives “so many of our ideas.” She added: “Imagine the power we gain just by saying ‘I’m sexy‘ and not needing to hear it from anyone else.”

Unchartered will be in theaters in February 2022.