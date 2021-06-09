Maren Morris Suits Up For “Insane” Top Gun Flight, “Captain Marvel Vibes”

Country music sensation Maren Morris was scheduled to perform at the live 2021 CMT Music Awards (on Wednesday, June 9) but like fellow singer Gabby Barrett, she pulled out due to a scheduling conflict. The good news is: Maren Morris fans can watch her (over and over again) getting suited-up and flying a US Air Force Thunderbird jet. “Thanks for the insane ride,” she wrote. See photos and video below.

Maren, who captioned the video below “All Top Gun references welcome,” proudly reports that she didn’t “puke or pass out.” As one fan wrote: “Captain Marvel vibes.” (Note: The Top Gun school as featured in the Tom Cruise movie is part of the U.S. Navy.)

When White House photographer Pete Souza (Obama: An Intimate Portrait, Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents) saw the photo below, he replied with a fire and an applauding emoji.