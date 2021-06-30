Maren Morris Stuns In Cut-Out Crop Top, “Photo Buffet Babbbyyy!”

When not on stage or in the studio, singer Maren Morris takes photos and video on her phone like the rest of the world. When the 31-year-old entertainer shared the series below — including a few of her modeling a gorgeous one-shoulder cut-out crop top with black jeans, she captioned it: “we’ve got to find a better word than dump.”

Maren’s fans and famous friends including Lily Aldridge and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley replied to the caption: “Haha! True” and “agree.”

But others focused on the content of the photos with enthusiastic replies including “Photo buffet babbbyyy!”