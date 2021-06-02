Maggie Q Wows In Soft Colored Pin-Up Bikini, “Sexiest Body in the World”

Actress Maggie Q (Nikita) is promoting her upcoming movie The Protégé, in which she plays Anna Dutton, a skilled contract killer who’s been trained by adopted father, legendary assassin Moody Dutton (Samuel L. Jackson). When Moody is killed, Anna seeks revenge against an enigmatic killer who goes by the name Rembrandt (Michael Keaton). Watch the dramatic physical fight between Anna and Rembrandt in the trailer below. She tosses him through a glass table.

When not on a movie set, Maggie is promoting her activewear and bikini line Qeep Up as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. She describes the two-piece swimsuit above as “soft colored” and the blue tie-dye piece below is called Princess Bra, and used the hashtag #pinup bikini. As one fan wrote: “sexiest body in the world.”

The Protege will be released in theaters in August 2021.