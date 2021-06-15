Macaulay Culkin Strikes A Pose With AHS Star Leslie Grossman, “Something Wicked This Way Comes”

Actress Leslie Grossman has been on the diabolical TV series American Horror Story since 2017 (Season 7). For the highly anticipated Season 10, she plays Usula, a character who interacts with Elijah Stewart, who’s played by former child star Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone). Fun fact: Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson also has a part in the six-episode series.

When AHS creator Ryan Murphy shared the photo above with Culkin, taken on a beach in Providence, Massachusetts, he wrote: “Something wicked this way comes.” That’s the title of a dark fantasy novel by Ray Bradbury about two teenage boys who live through a nightmarish experience with a traveling carnival that comes to their small Midwestern town. Note: that title comes from a line in Shakespeare’s witches in Macbeth.

The American Horror Story Season 10 premiere is set for August 25, 2021.