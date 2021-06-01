Lori Harvey Squats In Insanely Low Backless Dress, Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan Reacts

Steven Harvey‘s daughter Lori Harvey is known for her provocative photo shoots. But when she dropped the photo series below, wearing an insanely low backless dress, her millions of fans went wild… including her Hollywood movie star boyfriend Michael B. Jordan (Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse) who replied: “Sheeesh.”

The LA vintage shop Pechuga reports that Lori is wearing “one of the rarest Gucci by Tom Ford pieces.” It was from his Spring/Summer 1997 collection and was “sourced exclusively for Lori upon her request.” (It comes with a thong.) Lori’s mother, Marjorie Harvey (wife of TV host Steve Harvey) replied: “That’s my baby.”

Lori knows how to model a backless dress. Be sure to swipe to see her with her with Michael — they’re both are wearing Prada.