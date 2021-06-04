Lindsay Lohan Teases In Dubai Desert Photos, ‘Mean Girls’ Co-Star Reacts

Former child star turned entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan is hard at work at her home away from home — Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Not only is her Lohan Beach House on the Greek island of Mykonos open, but she’s also teasing her fans with a new project. When she posted the stunning photo below, taken in the desert, she captioned it: “the beginning of something…”

And when Lindsay posted the super glamorous photo below, of her coming out of her trailer, she captioned it: “looking forward to the week.” Her Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett replied: “Woohooo.”

Get ready to see more of Lindsay: she’s slated to star in a Netflix rom-com about “a newly engaged hotel heiress who gets into an accident and, suffering from amnesia, finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner.” In was also announced (in 2020) that Lindsay would play a detective in the upcoming horror film Cursed with Mickey Rourke.