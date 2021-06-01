Lily-Rose Depp Stuns In Microscopic Cut-Out Top, “Hiding Nothing”

Actress/model Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Hollywood movie star Johnny Depp, is starring in the sci-fi movie Voyagers with Colin Farrell. They play young astronauts who fall into paranoia while on a space mission. The caption to the trailer below is: “Get ready to get wild.”

When Lily-Rose recently turned 22, she opted to wear a barely there backless top as seen in the stunning photo below. Her fans went wild for the look. One wrote: “Stop being this much of a gorgeous queen, its hurtful to my eyes.” Another fans says: “hiding nothing! wow!”

Get ready to see more of Lily-Rose: she plays Wildcat in the upcoming movie Wolf with George MacKay. His character believes he’s a wolf trapped in a human body. Wolf is expected to be released in December 2021.