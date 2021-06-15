Lala Kent Rocks Sheer Top with White Boots, “Definitely Got Your Figure Back”

Reality TV star Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules fame recently had a baby with her Hollywood producer husband Randall Emmett. When she celebrated Pride Day with friends, she opted for a gorgeous black mesh blouse with camo pants and white boots.

Her fans are going wild for the look and her post-baby bod. As one wrote: “Definitely got your figure back.” Another wrote: “post-baby gorgeousness.”

Lala has also become a New York Times bestselling author for her book Give Them Lala.

Get ready to see more of Lala: she’s in the Al Pacino movie American Traitor, and will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie Out of Death with Bruce Willis (scheduled for a July 16 release).