Kristin Chenoweth Stuns In “Youngster” String Bikini, Sharon Stone Reacts

Triple-threat Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth is known for her stage roles in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Sally), Wicked (Glinda), and for her TV roles on The West Wing (Annabeth), Pushing Daisies (Olive), GCB (Carlene), and Trial & Error (Lavinia), among others.

When not on stage or in the studio or on a set, Kristin enjoys her days off at the beach as seen in the stunning string bikini pic above. The 52-year-old’s fans and famous friends are impressed including Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone who replied: “Hellllooooo hottie” with a fire emoji.

Another friend wrote: “So Gorgeous….(too Bad you’re a Beautiful Youngster) You are so Scrumptious.“

Kristin’s boyfriend, guitarist Josh Bryant is the one who shared the cute backside bikini video below. Swipe to see more swimsuit pics, above.

Get ready to see more of Kristin: she’s filming the upcoming sports drama movie National Champions based on the play of the same title.