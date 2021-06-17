Kate Mara Stuns In Short Platinum Blonde Bob with Sharp Edges, “So Bold”

Actress Kate Mara is known for her TV roles on Pose (Patty Bowe), House of Cards (Zoe Barnes), American Horror Story (Hayden McClaine), and in movies including Fantastic Four (Sue Storm), Shooter with Mark Wahlberg (Sarah Fenn), and We Are Marshall (Annie Cantrell), among others.

While promoting her latest project, the FX on hulu series A Teacher, the 28-year-old is rocking “new hair.” As seen in the stunning photo below, she cut her hair even shorter and went platinum blond. That black top with white flowers is by Valentino btw.

The stylist behind Mara’s new look, Mara Roszak, describes the look as “sleek shiny & 90’s platinum bob” and explains to get the “wet” “not wet” look she used oil on her straight dry hair and then finished it off with pomade “for those sharp ends.”

Mara’s fans and famous friends are going wild for the look and are leaving compliments including “amazing”, “so bold” and “love this look”, among others. Fellow actress Courteney Cox (Friends) replied: “Gorgeous!!”

Get ready to see more of Kate: she finished filming the upcoming movie Call Jane with Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver.