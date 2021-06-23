Karlie Kloss Stuns In Emerald Green Dress 3 Months After Baby, “Evelyn Hugo Vibes’

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kuchner welcomed their first born, a son named Levi Joseph Kucher, into the world in March 2021. Three months later, the 6’2″ former Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed her millions of followers on Instagram when she posted the stunning emerald green dress photos below.

Note the dress!

Some fans mentioned the “corset” or “waist cincher” seen underneath the dress but many more showered the new mom and Project Runway host with compliments and comparisons to Evelyn Hugo.

Evelyn Hugo is a fictional character, the protagonist of the 2017 novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, which is loosely based on the lives of Hollywood legends Elizabeth Taylor (who was married eight times to seven different men) and Ava Gardner (who had three famous husbands: actor Mickey Rooney, bandleader Artie Shaw and crooner Frank Sinatra).