Kane Brown’s Gorgeous Wife Blows Kisses In Bikini, Kim Kardashian Vibes

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini is co-hosting the 2021 CMT Music Awards with Kane Brown. Both young artists have been nominated (separately) for three awards. When not on stage or in the studio, Kane spends time with his gorgeous wife Kaitlyn Brown who is flaunting her post-baby body in bikini pics as seen below.

With the white bikini pic above, Kaitlyn asked her fans: “Are you cheeky or full coverage girl?” Either way, her fans and famous friends love the look. Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany proudly replied: “That’s my best friend 😎😎😎.”

When Kaitlyn shared the bikini bicycle photo above, one fan replied: I thought this was Kim Kardashian at first!” and others chimed in, “me too!” and “I agree!” and “same took me a minute!”

Others are commenting “Loving the dark hair” (she used to be a blond).