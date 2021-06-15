Judd Apatow’s Hot Wife Leslie Mann Stuns In String Bikini, Thanks Robert De Niro

Actress Leslie Mann is known for her comedic roles in movies including This Is 40 and Knocked Up. The wife of filmmaker Judd Apatow (they’re celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary this summer!) and mom of actresses Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow is doing her “happy dance” in a tiny string bikini on a beach in Mexico. She captioned the video below: “Happy dance” and “Thank you Robert De Niro.”

She thanks De Niro because apparently she’s staying at his luxury hotel, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Mexico. P.S. Her daughters approve of the video. Iris replied: “Yassss” and Maude replied: “OK Go off Queen.” They are a fun family…

Leslie will appear next on the big screen in the Judd Apatow film titled The Bubble: it’s about a group of actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film.