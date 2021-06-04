Jordana Brewster’s Looks Incredibly Happy In Scalloped Bikini, “That Smile Is Everything”

When not filming or promoting the upcoming the ninth installment of the ultra popular Fast & Furious movie franchise, actress Jordana Brewster enjoys time with her boyfriend of one year, Mason Morfit, and sometimes in a gorgeous scalloped bikini as seen below. Jordana gives Mason credit for capturing the blissful moment. Look how happy she looks. As more than one fan commented, “That smile is everything!”

Could this couple get any cuter?!

Get someone to look at you like Mason looks at Jordana!

F9 will finally be released in theaters on Friday, June, 25, 2021.